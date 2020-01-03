No. 5 Ohio State Upset by Unranked Wisconsin; Buckeyes Have Lost 2 Straight

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Another Top Five men's college basketball team fell once again as No. 5 Ohio State lost to unranked Wisconsin 61-57 in Columbus' Value City Arena on Friday evening.

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin with 17 points and nine rebounds. He scored seven of Wisconsin's final 11 points in the last 3:20 to turn a 51-50 deficit into a 61-57 victory.

Kobe King added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Badgers.

Kaleb Wesson dropped 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who shot just 12-of-37 otherwise. Duane Washington Jr. added 18 points for OSU.

OSU, which lost to No. 22 West Virginia on Sunday, has dropped two straight.

Ohio State looked like it may cruise to victory after holding Wisconsin scoreless for the first six minutes of the game, but the Buckeyes couldn't get much going offensively themselves en route to scoring only seven points during that span.

Wisconsin eventually ended the first half on a 14-6 run to take a 29-25 lead.

The second half started out similarly, with OSU clamping down on defense and extending its lead to seven points. A Kaleb Wesson layup capped a 13-2 run in a three-minute stretch after halftime.

But Wisconsin slowly clawed its way back en route to tying the game at 47 thanks to a King steal and layup.

The two teams traded buckets and points before an 8-0 Wisconsin run gave it a 55-51 lead. A Brevin Pritzl three-pointer capped the stretch:

Ohio State's offense struggled for the second straight game after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson and Washington combined to score all but eight of OSU's points.

As for Wisconsin, the Badgers won as a +285 money line underdog, per B/R Betting.

ESPN Stats & Info also put the 10th Top Five upset of the season into context:

Ohio State will visit No. 15 Maryland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Wisconsin will host Illinois on Wednesday at 9 p.m.