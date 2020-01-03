Brendan Rodgers Dismisses Transfer Talk Amid James Maddison, Man United Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said the club will not sell any key player in the upcoming January window amid transfer rumours regarding a number of their stars.

Midfielder James Maddison is reportedly a target for Manchester United, while defender Ben Chilwell is said to be a target for both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rodgers was asked about the club possibly losing some players in January, but ahead of the clash with Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday, he was adamant nobody would be moving on in the mid-season market, per Sky Sports.

"Nobody will leave here that we don't want to go," he said. "I think we've had a couple of enquiries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players. But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be nobody going."

Leicester have enjoyed a remarkable Premier League campaign, as they sit in second place in the table, ahead of the likes of City and Chelsea.

On Wednesday, they produced another memorable performance, beating Newcastle United 3-0 away from home:

It's no surprise that a number of elite clubs are being mentioned as admirers when it comes to Leicester's star men, as the club have seen a number of players mature this term.

Maddison is in his second season at the King Power Stadium and has blossomed into one of the best midfielders in the division. His stunning goal at Newcastle took him to six goals in the top-flight campaign, as well as three assists.

Per Match of the Day, the Leicester playmaker has been excellent when it comes to shooting from distance since arriving in the Premier League:

The links to United make sense, as the Red Devils have been short of creativity in midfield with Paul Pogba injured for long spells this season. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks United would need to push hard to prompt Leicester into a sale:

At the moment, it seems the likes of Maddison and Chilwell are in no rush to leave Leicester though, as they are blossoming under the guidance of Rodgers.

This season, the Foxes are the closest challengers to runaway leaders Liverpool and are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next term. For a number of the young players in the squad, that would be a sensible next step in their careers.

Meanwhile, United are currently in fifth place and five points back of Chelsea in fourth. Although a move to Old Trafford would have lucrative benefits for someone like Maddison, at this stage the smartest footballing choice he could make would be to stay at Leicester.