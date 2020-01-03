Pep Guardiola Talks Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte Ahead of FA Cup Clash

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has said Aymeric Laporte is back training with the Manchester City squad after four months out with a knee injury.

The Frenchman has been sorely missed in the centre of defence as City have dropped 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Speaking ahead of City's FA Cup third-round meeting with Port Vale on Saturday, Guardiola said Laporte is some way from being available for selection, but he has returned to the training pitch:

"Yesterday was the first time he trained 10-15 minutes with the team and today again. The rest individually and he is getting better. He feels good, i think next week he will complete all the training sessions with us. I don't know [when he'll be available]. You think about it but i think he will dictate with how he feels, he has been out for four months and needs time so it is not like he can immediately play 90 minutes. What is important is he has not had any setbacks during his time out—the same with Leroy [Sane]—and that is incredibly good. I'm grateful to the physios."

Guardiola also provided updates on some further injured players, including goalkeeper Ederson, who missed Wednesday's 2-1 win over Everton due to illness:

City's issues in the back line—which stem from failing to replace Vincent Kompany after his summer departure—have led to Fernandinho being forced to play at centre-back for most of the 2019-20 campaign.

Per Bajkowski and Murphy, Guardiola is not expecting the Brazilian to be able to return to his preferred midfield role any time soon:

"Right now I don't think—especially when we have just one or two central defenders—we didn't have many other options. His desire to do it well is incredible."



The Spanish manager added he would like Fernandinho to stay at the club amid rumours he could be offered a contract extension.

The cup competitions look like they will be key for City this season because they already look to be out of the race to win a third consecutive league title.

They are defending champions in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, in which they meet Manchester United in the first leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

City are also among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League despite drawing Real Madrid in the last 16:

The Sky Blues meet Real in the first leg of their tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26.