Report: Man Utd, Tottenham, Man City Interested in Norwich's Todd Cantwell

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly all interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

According to the Daily Mail's Adrian Kajumba, United have joined their rivals in considering a summer swoop for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued at £30 million.

The youngster has scored six Premier League goals this season as well as contributing two assists.

His most recent effort came on Wednesday when he opened the scoring against Crystal Palace:

Cantwell's other strikes have come against Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Norwich lost 2-1 to Wolves in December, but football statistician Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind an impressive performance from the midfielder:

Football writer Graham Ruthven has likened Cantwell's playmaking and striking ability to Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, while the left-sided midfielder's desire to push forward in support of a centre-forward is reminiscent of Dele Alli.

His talents aren't particularly required at City, who hardly struggle for goals and creativity in their ranks with midfield options such as Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

David Silva's contract is up in the summer, but the Sky Blues already have Phil Foden waiting in the wings to take his place.

Tottenham are set to lose Christian Eriksen when his contract expires in the summer, if they don't part with him this month, so they could use another attacking midfielder.

As The Athletic's Alex Kay-Jelski observed in Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday, the Dane remains their most important creator:

So too do United need someone who can contribute goals and assists from midfield.

They largely rely on Paul Pogba to provide that—he produced 16 and 11 in all competitions last season, respectively—and he has played just eight times this season because of injury.

What's more, the Frenchman will have only a year remaining on his contract this summer, so it's unlikely he'll remain at the club beyond that as they'll risk losing him for free.