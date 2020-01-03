Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba, January Targets Before Wolves Clash

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that a new injury to Paul Pogba will keep him sidelined for "three or four weeks."

After United's 2-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Wednesday, Solskjaer revealed Pogba had been "advised to have an operation by his people."

The midfielder only recently returned from a three-month absence.

He played 26 minutes in December's 2-0 loss to Watford and 45 minutes as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Boxing Day.

Pogba was sidelined again for the Burnley and Arsenal games, and speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Solskjaer explained the situation, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

"Here we go again, FA Cup third round and you're talking about Paul again. Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, couldn't go to Burnley, felt his ankle was sore. We did a scan, and it's not the same injury, it's a different injury, and when you get that scan, you consult your own medical people as well, like I did. You want the best second opinion, and the advice was to have it done. It's not a major one and probably, as I said, three or four weeks."

Solskjaer also confirmed that United have plans to make some signings in January, but only if the right targets are available: "We're still looking, and as I've said so many times, we have our targets if they become available, and if it's something we want to do and the right ones aren't there, then they aren't."

United will have ambitions of winning the FA Cup for a record-equalling 13th time this season.

The cup competitions could be crucial to Solskjaer's future as United manager this term because competing for the Premier League title is not on the table. Simply getting to the fourth round will be tough, though.

United have played Wolves at Molineux three times during Solskjaer's year-long tenure, and they have lost twice—including in last season's FA Cup—and drawn once.

Pogba is not the only player unavailable for tie. There are a number of defensive issues that remain, and Solskjaer said he will play Sergio Romero in goal:

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are also doubts after leaving training early on Friday, per Alex Richards in the Mirror. Mason Greenwood is the obvious attacking replacement, and Solskjaer said the teenager is close to becoming a first-team regular:

Three days after the visit to Wolves, United host Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.