Tom Brady on Potential Patriots Finale vs. Titans: 'I'm Not Much for Nostalgia'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that he's "not much for nostalgia" in the midst of questioning regarding the possibility of Saturday's AFC wild-card matchup against the Tennessee Titans being his final home game.

The 42-year-old quarterback elaborated at his Thursday press conference, per ESPN's Mike Reiss: "I'm just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years."

The Pats picked Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe early in the 2001 season and has since led New England to nine AFC Championships and six Super Bowls.

Brady provided more comments on his thought process leading into the Tennessee matchup.

"I haven't thought about those things. I wouldn't be thinking about those things anyway. It's felt like a normal week for me," he said. "I just approach practice like I always have and try to do the best I can do. That's what I'm going to do this weekend, as well."

Brady has said he hopes to continue playing in 2020, but murmurs and questions about his future past this season have persisted.

"I think I've said for a long time, my tune hasn't changed, I hope to continue playing," Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports on Dec. 23 (h/t Devon Clements of Sports Illustrated). "I've had long-term goals, I've had short-term goals, football is a contact sport, you never know when your last game is going to be, and you should count your blessing every time you walk off the field healthy."

Brady is set to become a free agent after this season. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 6.6 passing yards per attempt was his lowest mark since 2002.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP will lead the Pats against the Titans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in Gillette Stadium.