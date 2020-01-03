Manchester City vs. Port Vale: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday when they host League Two side Port Vale in the third round at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's team lifted the trophy for the sixth time in May, and while the competition is not a top priority, it may have grown in importance with City now looking unlikely to win the Premier League.

Port Vale are 10th in League Two but have not tasted defeat in their last five matches which may fuel belief they can pull off a cup shock.

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Bet365 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Manchester City 1-16, Draw 14-1, Port Vale 22-1

Match Preview

Guardiola will be expected to rotate his squad for Saturday's clash, which comes in the middle of a busy run of games for the champions.

Striker Sergio Aguero could return to the starting XI after missing Wednesday's win over Everton, while Raheem Sterling was only a late substitute in midweek and may also start.

Youngsters such as Angelino, Eric Garcia, Phil Foden and Adrian Bernabe could also enjoy some game time, while John Stones may make his first appearance since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on December 7.

Port Vale centre-forward Tom Pope is one player who will be hoping the centre-back is fit enough to return to action:

The 34-year-old is Vale's top scorer in League Two in 2019-20 with six goals and two assists from 23 appearances, but he has failed to find the back of the net in his last six games.

However, the visitors' Colombian forward, Cristian Montano, is a player in form. The 28-year-old was Vale's man of the match in their last two games and is looking forward to facing City:

Saturday's visitors have enjoyed a good cup run in 2019-20, seeing off Cheltenham Town and Milton Keynes Dons on their way to the third round.

However, they are one of the lowest-ranked teams left in the competition and do not look to have the quality required to trouble even a heavily rotated Manchester City side.