Marcus Rashford Targeting Premier League, UCL Titles with Manchester United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has set his sights on winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles with Manchester United.

Rashford spoke to former Red Devils striker Robin van Persie for BT Sport:

Per Goal's Chris Burton, he said:

"I definitely want to win the Champions League and Premier League with United.

"When I was growing up you saw them winning these things, it became normal.

"We are in a good position now because I can see where the team is heading and we are going in the right direction. We just have to be patient and keep improving."

Rashford came through United's academy before breaking into the first team in 2016.

He has since made 196 appearances, scoring 61 goals and providing 31 assists. This season, he's netted 16 times in all competitions and laid on five goals for his team-mates.

The forward's latest effort came in a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, in which he scored yet another goal set up by Daniel James:

He has been especially productive in the league:

The 22-year-old grew up in the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, who won nine of his 13 Premier League titles with United in Rashford's lifetime.

The Red Devils also won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008, as well as reaching the final in 2009 and 2011.

United have won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League since Ferguson retired in 2013, but they've been a far cry from winning either of the titles Rashford aspires to.

They've finished in the top four just twice—exceeding 70 points once—so they're no longer the Champions League regulars they used to be. When they have been in it, they've not made it past the quarter-final stage.

The Premier League title is already well beyond them this season. Liverpool are 24 points ahead with a game in hand, meaning United—on 31 points—are closer to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on 13 than they are to the Reds.

It's an enormous gulf for the Red Devils to cross if they're to return to the top of English football in the coming years, so Rashford could be waiting for some time.