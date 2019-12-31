Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola: Man United Would Ruin Pele, Maradona, Maldini

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - JULY 17: Agent Mino Raiola accompanies Matthijs De Ligt as he arrives in Turin ahead of his signing with Juventus FC on July 17, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has hit out at Manchester United amid rumours his client could leave the club. 

Per MailOnline's Sam Blitz, Real Madrid and the Frenchman's former club, Juventus, are among those who have been linked with a move for him.

Raiola told La Repubblica (h/t Blitz):

"Pogba's problem is Manchester United. It's a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project.

"I wouldn't take anyone there. They would even ruin [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini.

"Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before."

Pogba rejoined United in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million fee after four years with Juve.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

