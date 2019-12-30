President Donald Trump Reportedly Called LSU's Ed Orgeron After Win vs. Oklahoma

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

President Donald Trump called LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to congratulate him on the Tigers' 63-28 Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger added that additional details of the phone call "remain private" and that neither the White House nor LSU responded to messages seeking further information.

While Dellenger noted Orgeron is registered as an independent, he attended a fundraiser for Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in April.

Upon winning re-election in November by defeating Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, Edwards credited LSU's success with indirectly helping his campaign.

"It is an easier state to govern when the Saints and LSU are winning," he said to the New York Times' Rick Rojas and Jeremy Alford. "People are just in a better mood."

Trump held a rally for Rispone days before the election, and The Advocate's Elizabeth Crisp wrote he "has developed a close relationship with several politicians with LSU ties, including House GOP Whip Steve Scalise."

Trump was also on hand for one of LSU's biggest wins, making the trip to Tuscaloosa when the Tigers defeated Alabama 46-41.

According to Dellenger, it's unclear whether Trump will attended the College Football National Championship on Jan. 13, when LSU will face off with Clemson in pursuit of its fourth national title.

Related

    Dylan Moses Is Returning to Bama

    Moses is ranked No. 2 LB on @NFLDraftScout's big board

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dylan Moses Is Returning to Bama

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence: Targeting Hit vs. OSU 'Pissed' Him Off, Sparked Rally

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence: Targeting Hit vs. OSU 'Pissed' Him Off, Sparked Rally

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Georgia Tech Commit Bryce Gowdy Dies After Being Hit by Freight Train

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia Tech Commit Bryce Gowdy Dies After Being Hit by Freight Train

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Chase Garbers' 5 TDs Lead Cal Past Illinois in Redbox Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Chase Garbers' 5 TDs Lead Cal Past Illinois in Redbox Bowl

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report