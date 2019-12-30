Warriors' Marquese Chriss Fined $35,000 for Shoving Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss $35,000 for shoving Luka Doncic in a 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

During the third quarter, Chriss pushed Doncic to the ground as the two appeared to be exchanging words away from the play.

Chriss blocked Doncic's shot and grabbed the rebound from Justin Jackson's follow-up attempt before losing possession of the ball to teammate Ky Bowman. Then tensions between Chriss and Doncic boiled over.

Referees reviewed the sequence and issued a technical foul to Chriss, who remained in the game.

The 2016 first-round pick earned some praise from teammate Draymond Green after the loss:

Doncic addressed the incident as well.

"I got pushed," he told reporters. "I'm not going to just back up. But things happen in basketball like that. You have to move on."

The Mavericks obviously got the last laugh as they handed the reigning Western Conference champions their 25th defeat.

The teams won't have to wait long for the rematch, with Golden State hosting Dallas on Jan. 14.