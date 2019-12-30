John Elway: 'Unrealistic' to Say Drew Lock Won't Be Broncos' Starting QB in 2020

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock did enough in December to secure the starting job for 2020.

Broncos general manager John Elway addressed Lock's future Monday, following the team's 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders in their season finale Sunday.

"I don't see any options right now," Elway told reporters. "I mean, honestly, he finished and did a heck of a job and won four out of five games and played well, but he still has a long way to go. Got a lot of work to do, but we're excited about where Drew is. Don't like to show our hand, but I think it's unrealistic to say that we're going in a different direction."

Denver drafted Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 23-year-old spent the majority of his rookie campaign on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in the preseason. He made his first NFL start on Dec. 1, leading the Broncos to a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lock's signature performance came the following week. Denver upset the playoff-bound Houston Texans 38-24 behind 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-27 passing from Lock.

Afterward, Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller gave Lock his stamp of approval by calling him a "f--king rock star."

Overall, Lock tossed for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks on a 64.1 completion percentage as the Broncos went 4-1. Denver finished the year 7-9, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season.

The Broncos are desperate for Lock to stick and develop into a lasting franchise quarterback. Since Peyton Manning retired following the franchise's Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015-16, seven different quarterbacks have started in Denver. In 2019, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen started before Lock.