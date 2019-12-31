Report: Ex-Cowboys HC Chan Gailey Ends Retirement to Become Dolphins OC

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 31, 2019

New York Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey talks to reporters after NFL football practice in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Gailey was Todd Bowles' hand-picked offensive coordinator when he was hired as Jets coach last year. After a terrific 2015 season, the Jets are struggling mightily on offense, have switched quarterbacks, and it's on Gailey to get things turned around, and quickly. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have chosen ex-NFL head coach Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator one day after relieving OC Chad O'Shea of his duties.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on Gailey, who coached the Dallas Cowboys from 1998 to 1999 and the Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2012. He amassed a 34-46 record over five seasons.

Rapoport provided more context on the move:

The 67-year-old Gailey's last stint in the NFL was a two-year tenure as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. He retired after the 2016 season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Redskins Will Get Much-Needed Culture Change with Ron Rivera

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Will Get Much-Needed Culture Change with Ron Rivera

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ex-Cowboy Rolando McClain Suspended Indefinitely Following Reinstatement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ex-Cowboy Rolando McClain Suspended Indefinitely Following Reinstatement

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    J.K. Dobbins Declares for Draft

    @nfldraftscout's No. 3 ranked running back heading into the 2020 NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    J.K. Dobbins Declares for Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins Fire OC Chad O'Shea

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Report: Dolphins Fire OC Chad O'Shea

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report