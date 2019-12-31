Report: Ex-Cowboys HC Chan Gailey Ends Retirement to Become Dolphins OC

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have chosen ex-NFL head coach Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator one day after relieving OC Chad O'Shea of his duties.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on Gailey, who coached the Dallas Cowboys from 1998 to 1999 and the Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2012. He amassed a 34-46 record over five seasons.

Rapoport provided more context on the move:

The 67-year-old Gailey's last stint in the NFL was a two-year tenure as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. He retired after the 2016 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.