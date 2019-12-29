NFL Rumors: Panthers to Talk to Baylor's Matt Rhule, Eying Pats' Josh McDaniels

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

MANHATTAN, KS - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears looks down the sideline during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are lining up interviews for their vacant head-coaching job after wrapping up the 2019 regular season Sunday. 

Per ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers will talk to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and they would like to schedule an interview with "several" current NFL offensive coordinators, including Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots

Newton did note Carolina owner David Tepper hasn't ruled out hiring a coach from college, but he did call it a "tough transition."

