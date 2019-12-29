NFL Rumors: Panthers to Talk to Baylor's Matt Rhule, Eying Pats' Josh McDaniels

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are lining up interviews for their vacant head-coaching job after wrapping up the 2019 regular season Sunday.

Per ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers will talk to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and they would like to schedule an interview with "several" current NFL offensive coordinators, including Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots.

Newton did note Carolina owner David Tepper hasn't ruled out hiring a coach from college, but he did call it a "tough transition."



