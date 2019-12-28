Hornets' Terry Rozier Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands vs. Thunder

Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier (3) questions a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Thunder won in overtime, 104-102. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the ball into the crowd at the Spectrum Center Friday night. 

Rozier was presumably celebrating that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul missed what would have been a game-winning three-pointer as time ran out in the fourth quarter when he grabbed the rebound and chucked the ball into the stands. However, since the game wasn't over, Rozier was given a technical foul to begin the overtime period.

The Thunder went on to win 104-102. 

Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-9 from three-point land. The Hornets signed the 2015 first-round pick to a three-year contract in free agency this summer. Rozier previously played four seasons with the Boston Celtics.

The 25-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 34 starts for Charlotte this season.

The 13-21 Hornets next play at Memphis on Sunday night.

