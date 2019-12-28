Watch LSU's Joe Burrow Break FBS Bowl Game Record with 8 TDs vs. Oklahoma

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are drooling.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow ripped the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners to shreds in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday. His three-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter helped boost No. 1 LSU's lead to 56-14 and set an FBS record:

The Tigers established themselves as the superior team by racing to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, which featured three Burrow touchdown passes.

Burrow entered the locker room having already set several records:

Burrow tossed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with six interceptions on a 77.9 percent completion rate through the SEC Championship Game. In addition to the Heisman, the 23-year-old claimed the AP National Player of the Year award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Burrow is on pace to have the highest completion percentage in a single season in NCAA history, and he has already broken the single-season SEC records for passing yards and touchdowns.

The Ohio native will play one more game Jan. 13, when LSU will face No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

After that, Burrow is expected to land with the Bengals as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.