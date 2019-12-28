NFL Draft 2020: Updated Mock Draft Before Regular-Season Finales

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals may have locked up the No. 1 pick in Week 16, but there's still plenty of draft drama to be had ahead of the regular-season finales. Both the Washington Redskins and the Detroit Lions, for example, have a crack at the second overall pick.

What's also unclear is what Cincinnati will do with the No. 1 pick. Taking a quarterback like LSU's Joe Burrow would be the conventional move, though elite edge-rushing prospect Chase Young would also make sense.

Young is as close to a sure thing as there can be in the NFL draft.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest draft-related buzz heading into Week 17. First, though, an updated mock draft based on the current pick order.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

9. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

10. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

11. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Indianapolis Colts: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

19. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

27. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

28. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Jacob Eason Joins Draft Pool

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Even if he doesn't go No. 1 overall, Burrow is likely to go high in Round 1. Oregon's Justin Herbert may join him, as could Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa—depending on his medical checks. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason may join the party as well.

Eason announced this week that he'll forgo his fifth collegiate season to enter the 2020 draft. The inconsistent but talented signal-caller is likely to spark the interest of a few quarterback-needy teams—likely in the first or second round.

"I think right now, if the draft were held today, he would go in the first round, just because of the potential," WalterFootball.com draft analyst Scott Wright said, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. "It could be 15. It could be 32. But I think he will go in the first round when all is said and done."

Eason's announcement adds a new element to the quarterback evaluation process roughly two months before the scouting combine.

Raiders Could Target a Quarterback in Round 1

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have two first-round picks this season, thanks to last year's trade of Khalil Mack. There's a legitimate chance they'll use one of them on a new quarterback—possibly both if they package picks and trade up.

While Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was widely viewed as a rising star just a couple of seasons ago, there has long been speculation that head coach Jon Gruden wants his own guy.

"I don't believe Jon sees enough high-end upside there, and at this point you would have to think Carr is what he is," a source told CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.

According to La Canfora, Gruden could be ready to move on from Carr now.

"Regardless, the sources said the Raiders will do heavy due diligence on this quarterback class—likely to include at least four first-round picks, many GMs say," La Canfora wrote.

Having those two first-round picks makes Oakland an interesting team to watch in the quarterback pursuit.

Ravens Likely to Address Defense in the Draft

Steve Ruark/Associated Press

While several teams are likely to target a quarterback in Round 1, the Baltimore Ravens won't be one of them. Baltimore has a legitimate MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson. It also has the league's No. 1 scoring offense, which is why, unsurprisingly, the Ravens are expected to focus on defense in the draft.

"One scout with the team said the decision-makers are heavily focused on drafting pass-rushers and building up a defense that can dominate when they have a lead," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently wrote.

The idea of pairing a potent offense with a premium pass rush isn't new. It's the same formula the Indianapolis Colts used during the prime Peyton Manning years. While Indianapolis' defense was never a shutdown unit, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis were terrifying off the edge when Indianapolis had a lead.

While the Baltimore defense has been terrific down the stretch, the Ravens have just 35 sacks on the season. Therefore, their desire for a pass-rusher shouldn't come as a surprise. Having that information out there is significant, though, as teams picking early in Round 2 will know that they may have to jump Baltimore to snag an edge-rusher.