Wizards' Bradley Beal Out vs. Knicks with Leg Injury; Had Played in 194 Straight

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Saturday night's matchup against the New York Knicks with what the Wizards described as lower right leg soreness.

Beal's streak of 194 consecutive games played will be snapped, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

The 26-year-old guard sat out the fourth quarter of the Wizards' Dec. 26 loss to the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his leg, which was serious enough to keep him out Saturday.

Beal has been one of the NBA's most durable players since the start of 2017-18. He appeared in all 164 games over the previous two seasons and hasn't missed more than five contests since 2015-16.

Given John Wall's Achilles injury, the Wizards should take every precaution to ensure Beal avoids a similar downfall. Washington isn't competing for a playoff spot with a 9-21 record, so there is no reason to rush the two-time All-Star.

Beal is having the best season of his career with 27.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. His ascent has given the Wizards at least one building block, and potentially two, depending on what Wall looks like when he returns.

Head coach Scott Brooks will start Gary Payton II for Beal against the Knicks, per Katz. The 27-year-old guard has appeared in just two games this season, and this will be his first start since 2017-18.