Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks Liverpool 'Legend' Ambition, Jurgen Klopp Influence

Liverpool sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he has no desire to leave the club in the future because he wants to become a club "legend."

The right-back has emerged as one of the best young players in the world over the past couple of campaigns and was crucial in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

In 2019-20, the 21-year-old has taken his game to new levels, helping Liverpool to establish a whopping 13-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table. Speaking to Sportbladet (h/t Sport Witness), Alexander-Arnold said he has ambitions to fulfil with his boyhood club:

"I've always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain. Of course, I can't become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible."

With a Champions League winner's medal already in his possession, some would argue that Alexander-Arnold is already in the legendary category for Liverpool. But given his talent, the right-back can go on to become one of the club's greatest-ever players.

Alexander-Arnold turned in the best performance of his young career on Boxing Day, as he was the key man in Liverpool's 4-0 mauling of Leicester City. Squawka Football summed up the influence he and fellow full-back Andrew Robertson had on the game:

Simon Hughes of The Athletic was thrilled with Liverpool's display and compared Alexander-Arnold's quality with that of Reds icon Steven Gerrard:

Under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, the youngster has flourished and become one of the most important cogs in the Liverpool machine. Unsurprisingly, Alexander-Arnold talked up the influence of the German on his development.

"He always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen," the England international said. "It's obviously something you have to hear as a young player. You have to feel that the manager may give you a chance."

While Alexander-Arnold wants to be considered a legendary figure for his work on the field, Klopp is close to approaching the same status as a manager. Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks the German is among the best coaches the club has ever had:

Alexander-Arnold is poised to be a crucial player in this Liverpool setup for years to come. Given how good he is already at 21, the level he may yet reach is something that will excite Reds supporters.

With the league title almost an inevitability for Liverpool for the first time in 30 years, the squad's names will go down in club history. All the signs are that the team will go on to accomplish a lot more yet too.