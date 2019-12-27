EMU's Mike Glass III Apologizes for Accidentally Punching Ref in Quick Lane Bowl

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eastern Michigan senior quarterback Mike Glass III finished his collegiate career with 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

That was overshadowed when Glass threw punches and got ejected with 10 seconds remaining in the game:

"I let God and my family down!" Glass tweeted after the game. He issued a lengthier apology Friday night:

EMU head coach Chris Creighton called Glass a "phenomenal kid" but did not excuse his actions:

The Eagles finished the year 6-7.