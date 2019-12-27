EMU's Mike Glass III Apologizes for Accidentally Punching Ref in Quick Lane Bowl

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 28, 2019

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III (9) throws during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eastern Michigan senior quarterback Mike Glass III finished his collegiate career with 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

That was overshadowed when Glass threw punches and got ejected with 10 seconds remaining in the game:

"I let God and my family down!" Glass tweeted after the game. He issued a lengthier apology Friday night:

EMU head coach Chris Creighton called Glass a "phenomenal kid" but did not excuse his actions:

The Eagles finished the year 6-7.

