EMU's Mike Glass III Apologizes for Accidentally Punching Ref in Quick Lane Bowl

EMU's Mike Glass III Apologizes for Accidentally Punching Ref in Quick Lane BowlDecember 28, 2019
Eastern Michigan senior quarterback Mike Glass III finished his collegiate career with 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.
That was overshadowed when Glass threw punches and got ejected with 10 seconds remaining in the game:
"I let God and my family down!" Glass tweeted after the game. He issued a lengthier apology Friday night:
EMU head coach Chris Creighton called Glass a "phenomenal kid" but did not excuse his actions:
FOX 2 Sports @FOX2Sports
#EMU Creighton on Glass ejection "He is a phenomenal kid...I love him 100 percent...absolutely zero excuse for what happened...he's in tears in the locker room...he made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it...I'm embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent...that's not who we are." https://t.co/HxoMOK4XbW
The Eagles finished the year 6-7.
