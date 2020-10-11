Report: Dan Quinn's Firing as Falcons HC 'All but Finalized' After 0-5 Start

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dan Quinn's time in Atlanta is all but over.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported Sunday after the team fell to 0-5 on the season following a 23-16 loss the Carolina Panthers that the "firing of Quinn has been all but finalized, and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday."

The 50-year-old would finish his Falcons' tenure with a 43-42 regular-season record and a 3-2 playoff mark.

Quinn started his Atlanta stint on a high note, leading his team to an 8-8 mark in 2015 before reaching the Super Bowl the following year.

Atlanta looked all but certain to take home its first Lombardi Trophy after building a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots, but the Pats scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime.

From there, the Falcons went into a slow decline.

Atlanta got back into the playoffs the following season after going 10-6 in the regular season, but it fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, 15-10.

The bottom fell out in 2018 and 2019, though, with the team going 7-9 in consecutive seasons.

The Falcons had a multitude of injuries on the defensive side of the ball in 2018, with linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal notably missing significant time.

But last season put Quinn squarely on the hot seat.

Atlanta came out flat, losing four of its first six games by two touchdowns or more and sitting at 1-7 halfway through the year.

However, a strong finish to the season that included a 29-22 road win over the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers saved his job. Atlanta went 6-2 in the second half.

In December, Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced that Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff would be returning for 2020.

However, the Falcons have not improved in 2020. Atlanta's ugly start to the season included a 38-25 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a 20-0 blown lead en route to a 40-39 road defeat to the Dallas Cowboys and a 26-10 evaporated edge prior to a 30-26 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

Quinn shouldn't wait long for a coaching job. He's a proven defensive coordinator and should land somewhere when spots open up in the offseason.

As for the Atlanta gig, whoever takes over certainly has offensive talent to work with, including superstar wideout Julio Jones. However, the defense may be in need of an overhaul after continuing to struggle.