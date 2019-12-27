Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie on Loss to Knicks: 'Let's Go with Too Much Eggnog'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is chalking up his team's woeful performance in Thursday's 94-82 loss to the New York Knicks to a Christmas hangover. 

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, Dinwiddie was asked what happened to the offense against the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. 

"Let's go with too much eggnog," he said. "I don't know what else to tell you."

   

