Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie on Loss to Knicks: 'Let's Go with Too Much Eggnog'

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is chalking up his team's woeful performance in Thursday's 94-82 loss to the New York Knicks to a Christmas hangover.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, Dinwiddie was asked what happened to the offense against the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference.

"Let's go with too much eggnog," he said. "I don't know what else to tell you."

