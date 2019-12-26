Look: Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

Navy midshipmen carrie off the Commander in Chief's trophy after defeating Army in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. Navy won 31-7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Navy Midshipmen plan on being Liberty Bowl champions on New Year's Eve. 

And they got to travel to the game like champions.

The New England Patriots allowed Navy to borrow their team plane to fly to Tennessee for Thursday's showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats. Ryan Hannable of WEEI explained the reigning Super Bowl champions are home against the Miami Dolphins for Week 17 so did not need the plane.

Now that the Midshipmen took care of getting to Tennessee, they can turn their attention toward capping off their impressive season with a marquee bowl win over a program from the Big 12.

Navy went 10-2 this season with wins over Air Force, SMU and archrival Army and will look to unleash its triple-option attack on the Wildcats.

