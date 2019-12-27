Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Likely out vs. Broncos with Injury, Skin Infection

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs likely won't be available for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jacobs' shoulder injury and skin infection are likely going to prevent him from suiting up in the season finale.

The Raiders have already played two games without Jacobs this season due to a fractured shoulder. He originally suffered the injury during Oakland's Oct. 20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but played through it for the next six games before sitting out Week 14.

Jacobs returned to the lineup the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, racking up 109 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches. The 21-year-old revealed in an Instagram story (h/t ESPN.com) on Dec. 25 he had "surgery" for a skin infection that left his status for Week 17 up in the air.

The Raiders have a remote possibility of making the playoffs with a win and losses by the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oakland's offense has been near the bottom of the NFL in scoring (19.9 points per game), but Jacobs has been a bright spot with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 242 carries.

Head coach Jon Gruden has a lot invested in Jacobs after selecting him No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. The Raiders will likely turn to DeAndre Washington as their lead runner against the Broncos.