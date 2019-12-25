Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Talks Adjusting to New Role, Sacrificing Stats for Wins

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Kyle Kuzma's role has changed this season on the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis starting at the 4, LeBron James capable of playing the position and JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard holding down the center position, Kuzma has seen his minutes decreased from years past.

But the third-year forward is taking it all in stride and learning what he can from his veteran teammates, as he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

"I'm just being patient. Obviously, coming in, I knew I had to sacrifice a lot. It's kind of hard sometimes being a young player and you see other young players [around the league] that you think you are better than in better [playing] situations. But I just got great vets around me that keep me centered and chill. I have a chance to win a championship in my third year. I can do whatever I want after winning one. I'm just being positive. ...

"For me, you're not going to get the same touches, same shots and same vibe on the court. It's something you really have to adjust and adapt to certain things. We live in a society where everybody wants you be to great now and every time out. But it's going to take time."

Kuzma, 24, is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 minutes per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the field, all career lows. His three-point shooting (35.5 percent) is up from last year (30.3 percent), though he isn't yet deadeye enough to make him a must-have player on the court with James.

Nonetheless, Kuzma is enjoying the open looks he gets playing alongside talents like James and Davis.

"It's fun. It's different. Those guys just demand so much attention on the court," he said. "Efficient easy shots are there for the taking. It's been a blast. You can't really complain too much."

The Lakers have been one of the NBA's best teams this season, starting 24-6, though a recent three-game losing streak has taken some of the shine off their hot start. And with a Christmas Day matchup looming against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers face a litmus test.

"It's exciting," Kuzma said of that matchup. "L.A. right now is the mecca of basketball."