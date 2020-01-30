Luka Doncic out vs. Rockets with Ankle Injury Suffered in Mavericks Practice

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets due to an ankle injury, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

He reportedly turned his ankle in practice Thursday, per Tim Cato of The Athletic, worsening an injury that has already kept him out this season.

The guard has missed time earlier this year because of a "moderate" ankle sprain that he suffered in mid-December, though the progression back to the court was quick.

"Things are looking better and better," head coach Rick Carlisle said 10 days after the injury, per MacMahon. He only missed four games that time around, which could provide some encouragement about a quick recovery again.

The injury appeared to be the only thing that could slow Doncic down after an incredible start to the 2019-20 season.

The second-year player had 16 double-doubles and eight triple-doubles in his first 25 games before getting hurt, topping 40 points four different times.

Altogether, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season one year after winning the league's Rookie of the Year award.

Dallas certainly misses his contributions when he's unavailable, but the squad has proved it can compete without him when needed. Jalen Brunson will see increased minutes until Doncic is back to 100 percent.