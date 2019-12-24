Redskins WR Terry McLaurin in Concussion Protocol; Uncertain for Cowboys Game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins may have to play their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys without wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Per ESPN's John Keim, McLaurin has been placed in concussion protocol, and he will be re-evaluated Thursday.

McLaurin suffered the injury after a catch late in the fourth quarter of Washington's 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants. He had 86 yards on seven receptions in the game.

Washington (3-12) will conclude the 2019 season on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. In the midst of a difficult year for the organization, McLaurin emerged as a key piece in his rookie campaign.

Selected No. 76 overall out of Ohio State, he leads all first-year players with 58 receptions and 15 catches of at least 20 yards, and he ranks second with 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has three games with at least 100 yards, including a career-high 130 in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Redskins have to play Week 17 without McLaurin, Cam Sims, Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon will likely be their top three receivers.