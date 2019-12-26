Premier League Week 19 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Premier League returns with a midweek slate of fixtures in Week 19, nine of which will take place on a hectic Boxing Day.

Leicester City can steal points from runaway leaders Liverpool when they clash at the King Power Stadium in the late kick-off, while Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton & Hove Albion in the early game.

Jose Mourinho's side are hoping to respond well after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, who host Southampton on Boxing Day afternoon hoping to solidify fourth place.

Manchester United are also seeking redemption after they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Watford in Week 18, with the Red Devils set to host Newcastle United, who narrowly beat them in October.

Mikel Arteta's second game in charge of Arsenal is a tricky trip to Bournemouth, while Pep Guardiola's third-place Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Friday's sole fixture.

Week 19 Fixtures (U.S. TV Info)

Thursday, December 26

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sheffield United vs. Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Everton vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday, December 27

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

All matches will be exclusively streamed via Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom, while NBC Sports Live Extra will live-stream to audiences in the United States.

Picks highlighted in bold (no bold indicates a draw prediction).

Leicester Hold On but Can't Shake Liverpool

Five days after being crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time, Liverpool's Premier League title bid will undergo one of its most serious tests this season with a visit to Leicester.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers has had an incredible effect at the King Power Stadium, and the Foxes will be motivated to take three points after a 90th-minute James Milner penalty saw Liverpool win 2-1 at Anfield in October:

The title race might look a lot different had Leicester snatched a draw in that clash, with Jurgen Klopp's side now 10 points ahead and with a game in hand as they hit the season's halfway stage.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started against Monterrey and Flamengo at the Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar, but Klopp said an ankle injury means he won't play on Thursday, per the Mirror's David Maddock:

Jamie Vardy scored first at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday but couldn't prevent Leicester falling to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Klopp will likely maintain most of his usual XI on Thursday after their return from Qatar.

Citizens Seek Unexpected Revenge at Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo underlined his pedigree as one of the Premier League's best managers when his Wolves side secured a dramatic win at Man City earlier this season.

The Molineux club became the first team to beat the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium this season—Manchester United have since joined that list—on October 6 thanks to a late Adama Traore brace:

Guardiola praised his opposite number in the buildup to Friday's game, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

The result is by no means a given, but Tottenham beat Wolves 2-1 away in Week 17, and a City team motivated to make up the 11 points between them and Liverpool should prevail.

United Once Again Set Out to Bounce Back

Many Manchester United fans will have felt familiar frustration after they lost 2-0 at Watford on Sunday.

The Red Devils recovered from one poor patch to go six games unbeaten, only to take a step back by losing away to the Premier League's bottom team, who now have two wins this season.

Luckily for United, the circumstances seem a lot different to those when they lost 1-0 at Newcastle in October following Matthew Longstaff's debut strike for the Magpies:

The Old Trafford side will be hoping to prove that result was an anomaly in their improved run of form, having beaten Manchester City and Tottenham in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently celebrated his one-year anniversary since being appointed United manager—initially as caretaker—and few in the Premier League have bested his league performance in that time:

Newcastle haven't won at Old Trafford since December 2013 and are level on points with United, who will be keen to climb from eighth to within reach of the top four.