Knicks Rumors: Ex-HC David Fizdale Returning to ESPN as NBA Analyst

David Fizdale is reportedly returning to ESPN.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Fizdale will join ESPN as an NBA analyst later this season after the New York Knicks relieved him of his head coaching duties on Dec. 6.

Fizdale was hired by the Knicks in May 2018. He went 21-83 overall. New York posted a league-worst 17-65 record last season and began this season 4-18 before Fizdale's firing.

ESPN also provided a soft place for Fizdale to land when the Memphis Grizzlies fired him in November 2017 after a 7-12 start to the 2017-18 campaign. He addressed that while on ESPN's The Jump a month later:

Fizdale had more success with the Grizzlies than the Knicks. He went 43-39 and made the postseason as a first-year head coach in 2016-17 and posted a 50-51 overall record in Memphis.

Friday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra commented on Fizdale's inability to stick as a head coach in the NBA (h/t New York Post's Marc Berman):

"I think it stinks. I think he's a phenomenal coach. Yes, he is a great friend of mine. But someone gave me a piece of information he just happened to work for the two franchises who have had the most coaching changes in the last 12 years since I’ve been a coach here than anyone in the league. That speaks for itself.

[...]

"They hired him to do a job. It takes time to build culture and build something—what we’ve done, as well. It takes time and a great deal of stability from the people you work for—which I’m so grateful to have here. I just think it stinks."

Fizdale, according to Begley, will act as a studio analyst across ESPN shows that cover the NBA.