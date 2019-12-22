Chris Paul, Thunder Spoil Paul George's Return; Beat Clippers Without Kawhi

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket around Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth straight game by beating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 in Paul George's return to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday night.

The Clippers were without reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who was resting for the second game of a back-to-back, and point guard Patrick Beverley (groin).

It also marked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari's first time facing the Clippers in OKC since they were sent to the Thunder in this summer's >blockbuster trade that landed George in L.A.

Gallinari did not play, however, while dealing with a sore ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with 32 points against his former team.

The Clippers led by 18 points at the 5:33 mark in the second quarter but quickly saw their advantage evaporate when the Thunder went on a 10-0 run. From then on, it seemed like Oklahoma City's game to lose. The Thunder took the lead for the last time when Dennis Schroder hit a three-pointer to put his squad up 108-106 with 1:47 left in regulation.

L.A. was outplayed in the paint with Oklahoma City tallying 16 offensive rebounds and 60 points underneath, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The Thunder improved to 15-14 after hitting .500 for the first time this season Friday.

The Clippers fell to 22-10 while they chase the 24-5 Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference. The crosstown rivals will clash on Christmas Day at Staples Center.

     

Notable Stats

OKC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Dennis Schroder: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

OKC C Steven Adams: 20 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

OKC G Chris Paul: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

LAC G Lou Williams: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists

LAC F Paul George: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

LAC F Montrezl Harrell: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

LAC G Landry Shamet: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

      

What's Next?

The Clippers will face the Lakers on Christmas Day at Staples Center for the first time since the regular-season opener.

The Thunder will host the 11-19 Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Grizzlies visited Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and the Thunder prevailed 126-122.

