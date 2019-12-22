Chris Paul, Thunder Spoil Paul George's Return; Beat Clippers Without Kawhi

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth straight game by beating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 in Paul George's return to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday night.

The Clippers were without reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who was resting for the second game of a back-to-back, and point guard Patrick Beverley (groin).

It also marked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari's first time facing the Clippers in OKC since they were sent to the Thunder in this summer's >blockbuster trade that landed George in L.A.

Gallinari did not play, however, while dealing with a sore ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with 32 points against his former team.

The Clippers led by 18 points at the 5:33 mark in the second quarter but quickly saw their advantage evaporate when the Thunder went on a 10-0 run. From then on, it seemed like Oklahoma City's game to lose. The Thunder took the lead for the last time when Dennis Schroder hit a three-pointer to put his squad up 108-106 with 1:47 left in regulation.

L.A. was outplayed in the paint with Oklahoma City tallying 16 offensive rebounds and 60 points underneath, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The Thunder improved to 15-14 after hitting .500 for the first time this season Friday.

The Clippers fell to 22-10 while they chase the 24-5 Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference. The crosstown rivals will clash on Christmas Day at Staples Center.

Notable Stats

OKC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

OKC G Dennis Schroder: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

OKC C Steven Adams: 20 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

OKC G Chris Paul: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

LAC G Lou Williams: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists

LAC F Paul George: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

LAC F Montrezl Harrell: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

LAC G Landry Shamet: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

What's Next?

The Clippers will face the Lakers on Christmas Day at Staples Center for the first time since the regular-season opener.

The Thunder will host the 11-19 Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Grizzlies visited Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and the Thunder prevailed 126-122.