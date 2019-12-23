Hawaii Bowl 2019: Hawaii vs. BYU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The Hawaii Bowl is back in its traditional spot in the college football bowl lineup.

After a year away from its Christmas Eve slot, the event is in its normal position and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are making their third appearance in four seasons.

The Mountain West side is playing in its home bowl for the ninth time, but it enters the 2019 edition against the BYU Cougars with a 4-4 mark in those games.

BYU has three winning seasons in Kalani Sitake's four years in charge, and it has won both bowls it qualified for in the head coach's regime.

The Hawaii Bowl features two of the more in-form Football Bowl Subdivision teams, as they are a combined 7-2 since November 9.

Hawaii Bowl Information

Date: Tuesday, December 24

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): BYU (-1); Over/Under: 64

Preview

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

There will not be a dull moment when Hawaii has the football.

The Mountain West runner-up possesses a 3,500-yard passer in Cole McDonald and three wide receivers with 975 yards or more.

The Rainbow Warriors also have a propensity to turn the ball over, as their starting quarterback has thrown an interception in nine games and they have 30 total turnovers.

Nick Rolovich's side even struggled at home during points of the regular season, as it produced 14 points in a win over San Diego State and lost the two prior games on the island to Fresno State and Air Force.

If Hawaii presents McDonald with a clean pocket, it has a better chance to win since it went 4-1 in the junior's 300-yard performances.

However, the last time he reached that milestone in a game was the October 19 defeat to Air Force.

BYU should be able to hold the home side under that mark, as it concedes 203.8 passing yards per game and owns 15 interceptions.

Since the start of November, the Cougars have not allowed one of their five foes to produce more than 25 points, and if that trend continues, Hawaii could be in trouble.

The one knock against BYU's closing stretch is it faced weak competition, including Football Championship Subdivision side Idaho State and UMass, which is one of the worst FBS squads.

In the regular-season finale versus San Diego State, the independent team produced three points and turned the ball over three times.

The good news for the visitors from Utah is Hawaii's defense is much weaker than San Diego State's.

The Rainbow Warriors are one of 12 teams participating in a bowl game that has allowed over 425 total yards per game at 426.1.

That should allow Zach Wilson plenty of freedom in the pocket to push BYU down the field. The sophomore has six touchdown passes and three interceptions in his last three outings.

He does not have three high-volume receivers at his disposal, like McDonald, but there are five BYU players with 30 or more receptions.

If Wilson can spread the ball around and avoid turnovers, the Cougars could be in line to win their third straight bowl game.

Since the spread is so tight, the team you pick is the one you think will win outright.

As for the over/under, the over feels like the best play given the connection both quarterbacks have with their receiving corps and Hawaii's lack of impressive defensive stats.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.