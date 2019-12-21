Video: Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Confronting 76ers Fans in Stands

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a stoppage in play, Thomas walked up to a pair of fans standing close to the court. He had a brief discussion with the fans before Wizards security asked for the fans to be removed. Thomas then returned to his team's bench.

He played 25 minutes in the defeat, scoring 20 points and dishing out three assists.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks was unaware of what was said by the fans to warrant Thomas' reaction, per The Athletic's Fred Katz:

NBA rules mandate that an ejection is required for a player "deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play."

Thomas faces a $2,000 fine for his first ejection of the season, and the league may raise the fine based on the nature of the infraction. Patrick Beverley was docked $25,000 in October when he threw the ball into the stands to celebrate a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Antonio Davis received a five-game suspension in January 2006 when he walked over the scorer's table and into the seats, believing a fan was harassing his wife.