Andy Carroll Says He Wanted to Fail Liverpool Medical Ahead of Record Transfer

Andy Carroll has revealed he wanted to fail his medical before he became Liverpool's club-record signing in 2011.

The striker said he wasn't prepared to leave Newcastle United at the time, but the Magpies' board refused to turn down the £35 million offer.

According to Craig Hope for the Daily Mail, Carroll said this was not a reflection on the Anfield giants. However, he wanted to continue his career in the north-east.

"Do you know what, I was injured at the time, and all I'm thinking is, 'Please, just fail the medical.'

"...I remember leaving here [Newcastle's training ground] in Kevin Nolan's car because loads of people were outside. We went to his house and watched it on TV. I was like, 'I'm not going.' I'd just bought a house, and a cat the day before!

"But then I was told, 'You're going,' and that was that."

Carroll had been a sensation for Newcastle in the Championship during 2009-10 and helped blast his team back to the Premier League through promotion.

The striker excelled during the opening months back in the top flight immediately after, prompting Liverpool to splash the cash on Carroll and Luis Suarez on deadline day in January. Fernando Torres had departed Anfield for Chelsea on the same day, and Carroll became the most expensive British footballer in history.

Carroll added:

"Listen, I would have rather stayed at the time, and all the way to the helicopter, I'm thinking, 'What is happening? What am I doing?' But looking back, and how it shaped me as a player and a person, I would honestly still do it. I probably needed to get out of the city to grow up."

The striker had made his England debut shortly before joining Liverpool, and the Gateshead-born hitman was expected to become a huge Premier League star.

However, Carroll failed to adjust to life in the Anfield spotlight. Suarez developed into a Reds hero in the attack, but the Englishman was hindered by injury and inconsistencies.

Carroll's two-year stint at Liverpool ended with a move to West Ham United after a successful loan spell in the capital with the newly promoted Hammers. He remained in east London until rejoining Newcastle last August.

Still only 30, Carroll's return to his boyhood club could become shrewd business after his signing as a free agent.

The forward's continuing problem has been a lack of fitness, and he was consigned to the West Ham bench when they needed him to be a starter.

Carroll's expectations are now lowered, and he can help Newcastle manager Steve Bruce as an experienced head in the squad.

The striker started for the Magpies in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Carroll's recent value has been clear as the team collected a third victory in their last four.