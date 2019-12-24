True Freshmen QBs Who Could Start Week 1 in 2020

0 of 12

The majority of quarterback recruits are locked into their new programs now that the early signing period is over.

Most have been committed for a long time. Others—such as Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Oregon's Robby Ashford—made their decisions last Wednesday.

But who among them can step into the mix and be their team's new starter? Several Power Five programs have flashing Vacancy signs over that position, and the incoming youngsters will have the ability and opportunity to slide into the starting role.

Enrolling early always helps, of course. So does having immense talent.

Players such as Arizona State's Jayden Daniels, USC's Kedon Slovis, Boise State's Hank Bachmeier (before he injured his hip) and North Carolina's Sam Howell barely got their fall class schedules before they were thrust into leadership roles.

You can bet several more will follow suit in 2020, even though this wasn't a banner year for signal-callers in the recruiting cycle.

Factoring in the prospect's talent, ability and opportunity based on departures or inefficiency from the incumbents, let's look at a few signal-callers who could start right away as true freshmen in '20.