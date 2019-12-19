Raptors' Marc Gasol to Miss 'Period of Weeks' After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will reportedly miss a "period of weeks" because of his hamstring injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gasol was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with what the team described as a left hamstring strain and he was unable to return after just eight minutes of action.



The 34-year-old is currently averaging 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 27 appearances this season.

His scoring average is the lowest of his 12-year career, with the three-time All-Star once considered one of the top big men in the NBA. However, he still started every game this year for the Raptors thanks to his effort on the defensive end.

Gasol currently leads the team with a 4.0 defensive box plus/minus, per Basketball Reference.

This could make his absence significant for a team that ranks fourth in the NBA in defensive rating.

Serge Ibaka can play a bigger role for the Raptors going forward, while Chris Boucher could play more minutes at center.

Toronto should still be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as the squad has proved throughout the past few months that it is more than just Kawhi Leonard. Pascal Siakam should continue his ascent as one of the emerging stars in the NBA.