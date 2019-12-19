Copa Del Rey 2019-20: 1st-Round Results, Upsets, 2nd-Round Qualifiers

Copa Del Rey 2019-20: 1st-Round Results, Upsets, 2nd-Round QualifiersDecember 19, 2019
Alaves were the biggest casualties in Round 1 of the Copa del Rey this week, losing 3-1 to fourth-division Jaen on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Getafe and Leganes were both narrow victors against lower league opposition, with the former fighting back from a goal down against El Palmar to win 2-1 and the latter edging past Andorra on penalties.
Sevilla fought to a 1-0 win over Bergantinos, while on Thursday, Real Sociedad coasted into the second round with an emphatic 8-0 win against Becerril, with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj grabbing a hat-trick.
Here are the results from Round 1 and a look back at the biggest moments from a busy week of fixtures.
First-Round Results
Tuesday
Lealtad 0-1 Cadiz
Coruxo 0-4 Mirandes
Illueca 0-2 Deportivo La Coruna
L'Hosptalet 2-3 Granada
Real Jaen 3-1 Alaves
SD Logrones 0-5 Eibar
Langreo 2-3 Ebro
Marbella 2-1 Guijuelo
Cacereno 1-0 Alcorcon
Pena Sport 0-1 Fuenlabrada
Portugalete 1-0 Extremadura
UD Socuellamos 0-1 Real Zaragoza
Escobedo 2-0 Malaga
Gimnastica Segoviana 0-2 Elche
Mensajero 0-3 Tenerife
Unionistas 1-0 Atletico Baleares
Zamora 2-1 Sporting Gijon
Hercules 0-1 Recreativo
AD Ceuta 1-1 Numancia (Ceuta win 3-2 on penalties)
FC Andorra 1-1 Leganes (Leganes win 6-5 on penalties)
FC Cartagena 4-1 Leioa
CF Intercity 0-3 Athletic Bilbao
Real Murcia 1-0 Racing Santander
Wednesday
SS Reyes 2-0 Cordoba
Badalona 3-1 Real Oviedo
Bergantinos 0-1 Sevilla
Castellon 0-2 Las Palmas
Comillas 0-5 Villarreal
El Alamo 0-1 Mallorca
El Palmar 1-2 Getafe
Melilla 1-2 UCAM Murcia
Tarazona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano
Tolosa 0-3 Real Valladolid
Tudelano 0-1 Albacete
Pontevedra CF vs. Ibiza (match abandoned due to weather)
Sestao River 1-1 Lugo (Sestao win 6-5 on penalties)
Barakaldo 0-0 Villarrubia (Barakaldo win 5-3 on penalties)
Thursday
Amorebieta 0-1 CD Badajoz
Antoniano 0-4 Real Betis
Cultural Leonesa 3-0 Las Rozas
Lleida Esportiu 0-2 Espanyol
Melilla CD 0-5 Levante
Pena Azagresa 0-2 Celta Vigo
SCR Pena Deportiva 0-1 (AET) Ponferradina
Tamaraceite 3-2 (AET) Almeria
Llagostera 0-1 Haro Deportivo
Rayo Majadahonda 1-0 Racing Club Ferrol
Cornella 0-0 Orihuela (Orihuela win 5-4 on penalties)
Gimnastic 3-1 (AET) Olot
Laredo 0-1 Huesca
Merida AD 0-1 La Nucia (abandoned due to weather)
Becerril 0-8 Real Sociedad
Linares Deportivo 1-2 Girona
Lorca Deportivo 0-3 Osasuna
Round 1 Recap
The biggest shock of the opening round came on Tuesday, as Alaves were stunned by fourth-tier by Jaen.
The La Liga side were well below their best on the night and were already a goal down when Victor Laguardia was given his marching orders. The underdogs went on to win 3-1, capping off one of the biggest nights in their history.
Per The Spanish Football Podcast, it's been a long time since there's been a shock so significant at this stage of the competition:
Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on how much it meant for the winning players on the night:
Leganes survived a scare on the same evening, as they needed penalties to progress against Andorra following a 1-1 draw.
The highest-ranked La Liga side in Round 1 was Sevilla, who were held to a 1-0 win at Bergantinos, who are also in the Tercera, with Jules Kounde scoring the only goal. After the game on Wednesday, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui praised the way in which their opponents performed:
Getafe, who sit fourth in La Liga, were involved in a challenging encounter against a Tercera team too, as they came from behind to beat El Palmar 2-1.
On Thursday, those sides from lower down in the Spanish football pyramid found it more challenging, with a number of La Liga outfits showing their class.
Becerril kept out Real Sociedad for 37 minutes, but once the visitors netted the floodgates opened. Januzaj was the star of the show for the visitors, netting a 19-minute hat-trick.
Real Betis, Levante and Celta Vigo also ensured they progressed into the second round, where those sides playing UEFA Champions League football—Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia—enter the bracket.
