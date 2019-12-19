Copa Del Rey 2019-20: 1st-Round Results, Upsets, 2nd-Round Qualifiers

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alaves were the biggest casualties in Round 1 of the Copa del Rey this week, losing 3-1 to fourth-division Jaen on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Getafe and Leganes were both narrow victors against lower league opposition, with the former fighting back from a goal down against El Palmar to win 2-1 and the latter edging past Andorra on penalties.

Sevilla fought to a 1-0 win over Bergantinos, while on Thursday, Real Sociedad coasted into the second round with an emphatic 8-0 win against Becerril, with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj grabbing a hat-trick.

Here are the results from Round 1 and a look back at the biggest moments from a busy week of fixtures.

First-Round Results

Tuesday

Lealtad 0-1 Cadiz

Coruxo 0-4 Mirandes

Illueca 0-2 Deportivo La Coruna

L'Hosptalet 2-3 Granada

Real Jaen 3-1 Alaves

SD Logrones 0-5 Eibar

Langreo 2-3 Ebro

Marbella 2-1 Guijuelo

Cacereno 1-0 Alcorcon

Pena Sport 0-1 Fuenlabrada

Portugalete 1-0 Extremadura

UD Socuellamos 0-1 Real Zaragoza

Escobedo 2-0 Malaga

Gimnastica Segoviana 0-2 Elche

Mensajero 0-3 Tenerife

Unionistas 1-0 Atletico Baleares



Zamora 2-1 Sporting Gijon

Hercules 0-1 Recreativo

AD Ceuta 1-1 Numancia (Ceuta win 3-2 on penalties)

FC Andorra 1-1 Leganes (Leganes win 6-5 on penalties)

FC Cartagena 4-1 Leioa

CF Intercity 0-3 Athletic Bilbao

Real Murcia 1-0 Racing Santander

Wednesday

SS Reyes 2-0 Cordoba

Badalona 3-1 Real Oviedo

Bergantinos 0-1 Sevilla

Castellon 0-2 Las Palmas

Comillas 0-5 Villarreal

El Alamo 0-1 Mallorca

El Palmar 1-2 Getafe

Melilla 1-2 UCAM Murcia

Tarazona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Tolosa 0-3 Real Valladolid

Tudelano 0-1 Albacete

Pontevedra CF vs. Ibiza (match abandoned due to weather)

Sestao River 1-1 Lugo (Sestao win 6-5 on penalties)

Barakaldo 0-0 Villarrubia (Barakaldo win 5-3 on penalties)

Thursday



Amorebieta 0-1 CD Badajoz

Antoniano 0-4 Real Betis

Cultural Leonesa 3-0 Las Rozas

Lleida Esportiu 0-2 Espanyol

Melilla CD 0-5 Levante

Pena Azagresa 0-2 Celta Vigo

SCR Pena Deportiva 0-1 (AET) Ponferradina

Tamaraceite 3-2 (AET) Almeria

Llagostera 0-1 Haro Deportivo

Rayo Majadahonda 1-0 Racing Club Ferrol



Cornella 0-0 Orihuela (Orihuela win 5-4 on penalties)

Gimnastic 3-1 (AET) Olot

Laredo 0-1 Huesca

Merida AD 0-1 La Nucia (abandoned due to weather)

Becerril 0-8 Real Sociedad

Linares Deportivo 1-2 Girona

Lorca Deportivo 0-3 Osasuna

Round 1 Recap

The biggest shock of the opening round came on Tuesday, as Alaves were stunned by fourth-tier by Jaen.

The La Liga side were well below their best on the night and were already a goal down when Victor Laguardia was given his marching orders. The underdogs went on to win 3-1, capping off one of the biggest nights in their history.

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, it's been a long time since there's been a shock so significant at this stage of the competition:

Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on how much it meant for the winning players on the night:

Leganes survived a scare on the same evening, as they needed penalties to progress against Andorra following a 1-1 draw.

The highest-ranked La Liga side in Round 1 was Sevilla, who were held to a 1-0 win at Bergantinos, who are also in the Tercera, with Jules Kounde scoring the only goal. After the game on Wednesday, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui praised the way in which their opponents performed:

Getafe, who sit fourth in La Liga, were involved in a challenging encounter against a Tercera team too, as they came from behind to beat El Palmar 2-1.

On Thursday, those sides from lower down in the Spanish football pyramid found it more challenging, with a number of La Liga outfits showing their class.

Becerril kept out Real Sociedad for 37 minutes, but once the visitors netted the floodgates opened. Januzaj was the star of the show for the visitors, netting a 19-minute hat-trick.

Real Betis, Levante and Celta Vigo also ensured they progressed into the second round, where those sides playing UEFA Champions League football—Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia—enter the bracket.