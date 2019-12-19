2020 NBA Championship Odds: LeBron James, Lakers Slight Favorites over Clippers

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have lived up to expectations so far this season, making it no surprise they currently sit with the best odds to win the 2020 NBA title:

The full odds are available at Caesars.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have teamed up to lead Los Angeles to a 24-4 record entering Thursday, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-8) are only slightly off the pace and sit just behind the Lakers for the best odds to win a championship at +275 ($100 bet wins $275).

The Bucks might have the biggest complaint sitting at third on the list at just 4-1 odds. Not only is the team 24-4 with the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, but the Bucks also recently had an 18-game winning streak that was snapped Monday.

With two head-to-head wins over the Clippers, you could argue Milwaukee should be a top consideration as a title contender.

However, no one on the Bucks is as proven in the playoffs as either LeBron or the Clips' Kawhi Leonard, creating more uncertainty for the betting public. As a big market, Los Angeles also generates more buzz on its own.

The same could be said about the Denver Nuggets, who have just 18-1 odds to win a championship despite sitting third in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record.

The Miami Heat (35-1 odds) also could represent good value based on their level of play.

Just outside the top teams, the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are both considered solid bets to win a title with 8-1 odds.