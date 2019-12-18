3-Time All-Star Matt Kemp Reportedly Signs Minor League Contract with Marlins

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal with three-time All-Star Matt Kemp, adding depth to their outfield mix.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Kemp received a minor league contract from the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training with the MLB club.

The Marlins have been searching the free-agent market for outfielders who can help them.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported last week that Miami was looking for an "impact bat" and met with Yasiel Puig during the winter meetings, as well as agents for Avisail Garcia and Corey Dickerson.

Garcia has since signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Puig and Kemp were logical targets for the Marlins given their history with Miami manager Don Mattingly, who managed both with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kemp, 35, is attempting to rebuild his value coming off a disappointing 2019 season. He hit .200/.210/.283 in 20 games with the Cincinnati Reds before being released May 4. The 2011 National League MVP runner-up signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets on May 24 but was released July 12 without being called up.

If Kemp makes the 25-man roster out of spring training, the Marlins will hope he returns to his 2018 form when he had an .818 OPS in 146 games. Their outfield hit a collective .231/.293/.360 with 43 homers last season.