Video: Steven Adams Says He 'S--t My Pants' After Thunder's Wild Comeback Win

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 16: Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during a game against the Chicago Bulls on December 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Steven Adams couldn't control his excitement after hitting the game-winning free throw in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 109-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena (NSFW language):

The 26-year-old Thunder center's free throw gave Oklahoma City a 107-106 lead with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Adams, a 51.5 percent shooter from the line this season, missed his second free throw but luckily didn't end up needing it.

Adams finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in the game.

Oklahoma City trailed by as many as 26 points against the Bulls, which made this the franchise's largest comeback home victory in history. Chris Paul spearheaded the effort with 19 fourth-quarter points:

The 12-14 Thunder have now won four of their last six on their quest to hit .500 or better for the first time all year.

The Bulls may have thought fouling Adams was the safest bet, but instead of paying off, they dropped to 10-19.

