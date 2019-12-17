Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: El Clasico Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the first Clasico of the 2019-20 season.

The teams head into the match locked on 35 points from 16 games, and victory for either side will virtually ensure they see out 2019 at the top of the table.

This fixture was originally scheduled to take place back in October but was postponed and rescheduled for December following political protests in the Catalan city.

Barcelona go into the match after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday, while Real Madrid scored a last-gasp equaliser against Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Date: Wednesday, 18 December

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Barcelona 69-100, Draw 13-4, Real Madrid 69-20

Match Preview

El Clasico is a fixture that rarely disappoints and should provide plenty of excitement and drama once again as Spain's top two teams clash at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have had the upper hand in this fixture recently. Ernesto Valverde's men ran out 5-1 winners at home in La Liga last season, won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and also knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey.

They have also thrived against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu:

Lionel Messi is available for Wednesday's match and has said he is expecting a "very strong Real Madrid," per Marca (h/t Colin Millar at Football Espana).

Barcelona will look to their captain for inspiration once again at the Camp Nou. The Argentinian missed the start of the season through injury but has returned to form in some style:

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has also shone this season and has been keeping pace with Messi when it comes to La Liga goals scored.

The Frenchman netted his 12th of the season on Sunday to rescue a draw against Valencia that should give Zinedine Zidane's side a lift heading into the match:

Benzema will aim to add to his tally against a Barcelona back line that often gets left exposed and has conceded 20 goals in just 16 matches in 2019-20.

Real Madrid may feel they are overdue a win against their fierce rivals but will know the Catalan giants are tough to beat at home. They have won all seven La Liga fixtures at the Camp Nou in 2019-20, scoring 30 goals along the way.