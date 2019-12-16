Yankees Trade Rumors: Kyle Schwarber Talks Have 'No Momentum' with Cubs

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The New York Yankees continue to seek a trade for Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, but its a deal that is reportedly unlikely to happen.

"At this moment there is no momentum, according to major-league sources, and chances are there will never be," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported.

Per Rosenthal, the Yankees have been talking to the Cubs about a Schwarber deal since at least 2016 but it's never advanced beyond that stage.

While the Cubs are "open to trading nearly every one of their players," per Rosenthal, they won't necessarily come cheap.

Schwarber is coming off the best season of his career, setting new highs in home runs (38), RBI (92), batting average (.250) and OPS (.871). Perhaps most importantly, he was able to stay healthy all year while playing 155 games after never topping 140 in his first four years.

With two more years under team control, the 26-year-old is a valuable commodity for the Cubs.

This also makes him appealing to the Yankees, especially with his left-handed bat bringing balance to a lineup led by righties Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu. Adding more power to an offense that already led the majors in runs in 2019 could make this team downright scary going into next year.

The defensive fit could be a question mark with both Schwarber and Stanton best suited as a designated hitter, but Aaron Boone would likely figure out a way to get his top players into the lineup.

Still, it appears to be a moot point with the Cubs and Yankees unable to get a deal off the ground. New York will have to keep looking for left-handed hitters to help balance the lineup for 2020.