Clippers Trade Rumors: 'Certainly Plausible' LAC Target Knicks' Marcus Morris

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in trading for New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris ahead of February's deadline.

"[The Clippers] thought they had Marcus Morris in July," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special. "That's a player they had great interest with, that they saw who would fit with Paul George and with Kawhi Leonard. So, to see them revisit that is certainly plausible."

Zach Lowe noted that he "would expect" the Clippers offer a package of Maurice Harkless, Patrick Patterson, and the Clippers' 2020 first-round pick, per Tommy Beer of Forbes.

Morris signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks in July and has been one of the few bright spots in their disappointing season. He's averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while knocking down a career-high 47.3 percent from three-point range.

It's unlikely that shooting clip is sustainable, but it's easy to see why the Clippers would be interested. Morris is, essentially, a better version of Harkless and Patterson; he would fill in at either forward position and is capable of using his big body to switch on defense.

A Clippers lineup featuring Patrick Bevereley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Morris would rank as possibly the best in basketball. The Clippers reportedly pursued Morris over the summer when he was a free agent.

The Knicks will almost certainly explore trading him before the February deadline given his expiring contract and the fact they can recoup a first-round pick from a contender. The Clippers cannot trade any future first-round picks because of the Stepien Rule; the remainder of their picks for the foreseeable future are headed to Oklahoma City as part of the George trade.