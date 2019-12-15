Giants' Pat Shurmur Says 'There's a Chance' Eli Manning Keeps Playing

Al Bello/Getty Images

Eli Manning led the New York Giants to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and fans in attendance made sure to treat it as if Manning will never suit up as the Giants starter at home again:

The victory put an end to the Giants' nine-game losing streak, but according to head coach Pat Shurmur after the game, it may not be the end of Manning. "We have two games left to go," Shurmur told reporters when asked if Sunday was it for Manning. "We'll have to see. ... There's a chance Eli keeps playing."

Sunday was also Manning's first win as a starter this season and brought his career regular-season record to 117-117, all with the Giants since debuting in 2004. Despite the window dressing, Manning was mainly focused on getting a win with the team:

But his team gave him the game ball:

Manning did offer a comment on his NFL future, too. "I don't know what the circumstances are," the two-time Super Bowl champion said. "We've still got some football games left. I'll have time to reflect on all that. But it's still a special win, no matter what."

Following the Giants' 23-17 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday night, Manning was equally as vague about his football future:

As for next week against Washington, Manning admitted he'd "like to" start, but the status of rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones is unclear. "I know Daniel is getting close," he added. "I get it either way."

Manning was benched for Jones in mid-September but stepped back into the starting role last week after Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain.

The likelihood that New York brings back Manning is objectively slim, though. The 38-year-old's contract will expire following this season, and the Giants have made their commitment to Jones clear.

But with Jones presumably in place as the franchise quarterback in 2020 and beyond and the Giants with nothing to play for at 3-11, it would make sense to let Jones fully heal and have Manning finish out the remaining two games.