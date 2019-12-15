Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice as Neymar, PSG Win 4-0 vs. Saint-Etienne

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 4-0 on Sunday in Ligue 1 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The league champions went ahead on nine minutes through Leandro Paredes' first goal for the club, while Mbappe had an effort ruled out for offside three minutes later.

Saint-Etienne's task was made even harder when they were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Paredes.

Mbappe doubled the visitors' lead just before the break. Neymar sent the France international through on goal, and the striker made no mistake with a confident finish past Stephane Ruffier.

Neymar missed a penalty in the second half after being brought down by Mathieu Debuchy, but he set up Mauro Icardi to volley home the third.

Mbappe wrapped up the victory late on with a low shot across goal to secure a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Saint-Etienne had the first chance of the game after only four minutes. Denis Bouanga got the better of Thomas Meunier down the left and curled a shot just wide of Keylor Navas' goal.

PSG did not take long to hit their stride and went ahead through Paredes' deflected strike. The ball fell to the Argentinian outside the penalty area after Juan Bernat had his shot cleared off the line, and his powerful effort took a nick off Wesley Fofana on its way into the back of the net:

The visitors thought they had doubled their lead shortly afterwards. Mbappe slotted home after being sent through on goal by Angel Di Maria, but his effort was correctly chalked off for offside.

Saint-Etienne then lost Aholou to a red card for a late challenge on Paredes, although replays suggested it was a harsh decision by the referee.

PSG continued to dominate with the man advantage and doubled their lead on 43 minutes. Neymar threaded a brilliant through ball to Mbappe to slot home his 70th Ligue 1 goal:

There were chances for both sides at the start of the second half. Bouanga was denied by Navas, while Di Maria volleyed Neymar's cross onto the woodwork.

Meanwhile, a sliding Mbappe came within a whisker of adding a third from Icardi's pass inside the box, but he could not quite get a toe on the ball.

PSG ought to have extended their lead from the penalty spot after Neymar was brought down in the box by Debuchy. The Brazilian sent Ruffier the wrong way, but his spot-kick hit the post and rebound to safety.

Bouanga almost made PSG pay for the miss by pulling one back. The No. 20 found himself surrounded by defenders in the area but still poked a shot fractionally wide.

Neymar made amends for his penalty miss by setting up Icardi for PSG's third goal on 72 minutes. The Brazilian sent in a deep cross from the left for the Argentinian to volley home at the far post.

PSG continued to attack and added a fourth in the 89th minute. The French striker was again played through by Neymar and rifled a low shot across goal and past Ruffier.

The result makes it five straight Ligue 1 wins for PSG and moves Thomas Tuchel's side seven points clear of Marseille at the top of the table.

What's Next?

Saint-Etienne's next fixture is on Saturday against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, while PSG play at home to Amiens.