WWE TLC 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Sunday's Tables, Ladders & Chairs show is not just the final pay-per-view of the year. It is the last one of the decade and will set up the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about TLC.

Venue: Target Center in Minneapolis



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

TLC Card

The lineup for this year's TLC PPV includes two of the titular TLC matches in addition to one with tables and one with ladders. Here is a rundown of the entire card, according to WWE.com:

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors (TLC, Women's Tag Team Championships)

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)

The New Day vs. The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables)

The Viking Raiders to hold an open challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching TLC on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other TLC Thoughts

TLC is usually one of the more exciting shows of the year because it always features a few wild spots during the ladder matches.

The bout with the most potential to include moments like this is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Revival and The New Day.

Kofi Kingston has been part of some of the riskiest ladder spots in recent years, and we can expect that trend to continue Sunday.

Another match we could see outshine the rest of the card is the showdown between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black.

While both men have plenty of great matches on their resume, the WWE Universe at large has yet to experience them at their best. This could be their chance to win over some new fans.

The main event will see The Miz attempt to take out Bray Wyatt, a feat Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan have been unable to accomplish.

The Fiend has gotten inside of The A-Lister's head by targeting his family, but that may just be the motivation The Miz needs to defeat the universal champion in a non-title match.

TLC could be a trainwreck or the best show of the year. It all depends on how WWE chooses to book everything.