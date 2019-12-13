Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE TLC 2019 Card

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Tables, Ladders & Chairs stipulation almost always results in unforgettable matches, but the excitement level for the 2019 edition of WWE's TLC pay-per-view is low right now.

While the build to the event has been forgettable at best, there are some marquee matchups that should satisfy even the ficklest fans, including Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and the tag team battle featuring The Kabuki Warriors, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Here is the full match card, predicted winners and potential spoilers for Sunday's TLC PPV.

2019 WWE TLC Match Card

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Women's Tag Team Championship Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD

*Winners italicized.

Bray Wyatt Not Feeling the Lights

While there is no question Bray Wyatt's Fiend character is one of the biggest stars in wrestling right now, the red light that fills the arena throughout his matches is much more controversial.

Wyatt himself may agree with the WWE Universe.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WWFOldSchool.com), he is not a fan of the red light staying on during his matches, which is reportedly an idea created by Vince McMahon and previously used by Kane.

Wyatt won't be defending the Universal Championship on Sunday and looks to be wrestling as himself instead of The Fiend. As a result, he should be getting what he wants against The Miz, as no odd lighting will be needed for the Firefly Fun House version of his character.

When it comes to The Fiend, though, the red light adds to his aura and should remain a staple.

Braun Strowman Injured?

Despite being one of the most popular stars on the main roster, Braun Strowman has been missing in action over the last several weeks.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com), The Monster Among Men and Shinsuke Nakamura were initially scheduled to shoot an angle on last week's episode of SmackDown to set up a match for TLC.

However, that was scrapped after Strowman reportedly suffered an injury. Dave Meltzer reported he was suffering from back spasms, but WWE revealed the Superstar was actually dealing with a hip problem.

With TLC looking lackluster, sans a few matches worthy of the stage, the addition of a battle between Strowman and Nakamura would make the show more appealing. Add in the fact the intercontinental champion would likely find a way to retain his title, and the matchup would have been very interesting.

Maybe if Strowman is medically clear, this bout could be added on the fly Sunday.

