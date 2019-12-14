Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019

1 of 7

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors (TLC)

Q: Thanks to recent booking and teaming with Kairi Sane, Asuka is finally being portrayed as one of the most dangerous women in the company again. Becky Lynch is trying to regain some lost momentum. Who would suffer more from losing this match, and why?

Asuka loses more in this match by failing because her titles are on the line. The Empress of Tomorrow is succeeding because she is a champion. If she loses the gold Sunday, she and Sane lose much of their momentum. This should be their match to win.

The Man has already put over The Empress in the past, and she is out of her element in a tag team match with her greatest rival as a partner. If she wins, it adds to her legacy. If she loses, it just means Lynch will need to wait one more month to get her revenge.

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)

Q: Do you care whether a match involving ladders has a title or briefcase hanging above the ring?

TLC matches are more interesting with something to be taken down because it differentiates the stipulation from other match types. A TLC match without something of value on the line is just a hardcore match with certain weapons littered around the ring.

Either way, the quality of the match is determined by the competitor, but it is rare that a TLC match stands out without a ladder-climbing finish.

Bonus Question

Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?

A TLC match is built on athleticism and ingenuity. To stand out, the stars need to be able to do things people have rarely seen. It also helps if they are known to be able to tell complete stories in the ring. That's why I'd go with Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan.

This would never happen because The Swiss Superman seems destined to never be utilized to his fullest, but there are few men in WWE who could do as much with a ladder. The Planet's Champion is a great foil for him because he's athletic and can take a beating.