Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019December 14, 2019
- Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
- Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors (TLC)
- Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)
- The New Day vs. The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
- Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables)
- The Viking Raiders to hold an open challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championships.
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
Sunday is WWE's annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, but unlike previous years, WWE is not using every stipulation it has available.
One ladder, one Tables and two TLC matches have been booked. There will be no special Chairs bout, and only three titles will be on the line. Oddly, they are all three sets of Tag Team Championships. No singles titles will be defended for the first time in years unless WWE makes some changes before the show.
Here is a look at the card, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff thinks everything will go down Sunday. Here's a look at our lineup of contributors:
Kevin Berge
Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors (TLC)
Q: Thanks to recent booking and teaming with Kairi Sane, Asuka is finally being portrayed as one of the most dangerous women in the company again. Becky Lynch is trying to regain some lost momentum. Who would suffer more from losing this match, and why?
Asuka loses more in this match by failing because her titles are on the line. The Empress of Tomorrow is succeeding because she is a champion. If she loses the gold Sunday, she and Sane lose much of their momentum. This should be their match to win.
The Man has already put over The Empress in the past, and she is out of her element in a tag team match with her greatest rival as a partner. If she wins, it adds to her legacy. If she loses, it just means Lynch will need to wait one more month to get her revenge.
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)
Q: Do you care whether a match involving ladders has a title or briefcase hanging above the ring?
TLC matches are more interesting with something to be taken down because it differentiates the stipulation from other match types. A TLC match without something of value on the line is just a hardcore match with certain weapons littered around the ring.
Either way, the quality of the match is determined by the competitor, but it is rare that a TLC match stands out without a ladder-climbing finish.
Bonus Question
Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?
A TLC match is built on athleticism and ingenuity. To stand out, the stars need to be able to do things people have rarely seen. It also helps if they are known to be able to tell complete stories in the ring. That's why I'd go with Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan.
This would never happen because The Swiss Superman seems destined to never be utilized to his fullest, but there are few men in WWE who could do as much with a ladder. The Planet's Champion is a great foil for him because he's athletic and can take a beating.
Donald Wood
Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
Q: Do you think it would be a good idea for Wyatt to wrestle as his Firefly Fun House persona occasionally, or should he stick to only using The Fiend in the ring?
Absolutely. Just as Finn Balor saving The Demon for special occasions has made it feel special despite the porous booking from WWE creative, Wyatt shielding The Fiend from overexposure is the ideal way to protect him. The Fiend is the top attraction in wrestling, and the company should be doing everything possible to keep the character fresh and interesting. Letting Wyatt fight some of the battles will make it even more special when The Fiend does show up.
Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors (TLC)
Q: Thanks to recent booking and teaming with Kairi Sane, Asuka is finally being portrayed as one of the most dangerous women in the company again. Becky Lynch is trying to regain some lost momentum. Who would suffer more from losing this match, and why?
There are few Superstars as indestructible as Lynch. While it remains unclear whether WWE would be willing to let Lynch lose, she could afford a defeat and no one would think less of her. On the other hand, Asuka has been booked so poorly that a loss would send her further down the totem pole. If Asuka won, though, she would be a top contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
Bonus Question
Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?
Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet. On paper, the two Superstars couldn’t be more different, but Lesnar has proved time and time again that he works well with smaller wrestlers. With the mesmerizing athleticism and high-flying prowess of Ricochet mixed with the raw power of Lesnar, the resulting hardcore-style match would be unforgettable, to say the least.
Jeff J
The New Day vs. The Revival
Q: Do you think The Revival would be useful as a babyface team, or are they better off remaining heels?
They are quintessential old-school heels. It would take a lot for them to cross over into face range and still be legit. Maybe tweeners? Heel personas, to me, align better with their skill set and style or wrestling. There's nothing babyface about a "no flips; just fists" stance on pro wrestling.
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
Q: Would this match benefit from having one of the special stipulations, or are Black and Murphy better off having a regular match?
These two don't need a gimmick for this match because they are both great in the ring, and their animosity as of late doesn't warrant an extreme response...yet. But I do believe if you are gonna be involved at TLC, you should have some stipulation. I would say a Falls Count Anywhere match so that we could see these two literally tear the roof off of the arena.
Bonus Question
Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?
Keith Lee vs. Roman Reigns. The athleticism mixed with the brutality would make that match classic before it began.
Anthony Mango
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC)
Q: Do you care if a match involving ladders has a title or briefcase hanging above the ring?
I hate how WWE pretends as though a TLC match is an actual thing. If the object to win is to climb a ladder and retrieve something, it's just a ladder match. If pinfall or submission can lead to victory, then it's just a No Disqualification match wherein people seem to only use tables, ladders and chairs because of plot-induced stupidity. It's as stupid as a chairs match, in which there are no disqualifications but people only use chairs and no other weapons.
The New Day vs. The Revival
Q: Do you think The Revival would be useful as a babyface team or are they better off remaining heels?
Had WWE turned The Revival babyface after NXT, when they were super-hot, it would have worked. Ever since All Elite Wrestling came around, though, fans are smart enough to know the pair want to leave. WWE will always be the enemy in that scenario, and turning them face won't undo all the damage that has been done. However, if they were to stay in WWE and sign new contracts, they must turn face to embrace the support from the fans.
Graham Matthews
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
Q: Would this match benefit from having one of the special stipulations, or are Black and Murphy better off having a regular match?
As great as a ladder match or a Tables match would be between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, there is no reason for it to have a stipulation. I'm well aware that's the gimmick of the pay-per-view, but save that stuff for matches that deserve it. Black and Murphy are capable of stealing the show without all the bells and whistles.
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: With Lana and Rusev being a real couple, why do you think WWE would break them up like this, and how long do you think it will be before they are back together?
It's hard to say whether WWE is doing this to amuse itself or because it wants to humiliate Rusev if he is on his way out, but either way, the storyline has been beyond terrible. They have broken up before and will reunite eventually, without a doubt. I give it six months until they are back together, especially since Lana has little upside without Rusev.
Bonus Question
Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?
I don't find there to be many, if any, dream matches left in WWE with the current roster. But a six-way TLC match with AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Drew McIntyre would be interesting. They have all been vying for the United States Championship lately, so it would make the most sense and would be a blast, if nothing else.
Chris Mueller
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: With Lana and Rusev being a real couple, why do you think WWE would break them up like this, and how long do you think it will be before they are back together?
Honestly, I could see them back together by the end of this storyline. Lana is not much of a wrestler yet, and she is not going to manage someone else long term when she is married to Rusev in real life. Six months is the maximum amount of time before they are a couple on screen again.
Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
Q: Do you think it would be a good idea for Wyatt to wrestle as his Firefly Fun House persona occasionally, or should he stick to only using The Fiend in the ring?
With how rarely he wrestles, saving The Fiend for special occasions seems pointless since his matches are few and far between. If he starts working more televised matches, it would make sense to use both personas in the ring to keep him unpredictable.
Bonus Question
Q: If you could book any two current Superstars in a dream TLC match, who would it be and why?
Based solely on how much fun the match would be, I would book Kalisto and Murphy. They have had several incredible showdowns over the past couple of years, and it would be a lot of fun to see what they were capable of in a TLC bout.
Predictions
- Bray Wyatt (KB, JJ, AM, GM, CM) vs. The Miz (DW)
- Charlotte and Becky Lynch (CM) vs. The Kabuki Warriors (KB, DW, JJ, AM, GM)
- Roman Reigns (KB, DW, JJ, AM, GM, CM) vs. Baron Corbin
- The New Day (KB, DW, JJ, AM, GM, CM) vs. The Revival
- Aleister Black (KB, DW, JJ, AM, GM, CM) vs. Buddy Murphy
- Rusev (GM, CM) vs. Bobby Lashley (KB, DW, JJ, AM)
All respondents' predictions will be represented by their initials next to their choices.