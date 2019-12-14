Lionel Messi, Barcelona Drop Points in 2-2 La Liga Draw vs. Real Sociedad

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Barcelona collected a point after a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga.

A 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal gave the hosts the lead after Sergio Busquets fouled Diego Llorente, but Antoine Griezmann levelled for Barca seven minutes before half-time.

Luis Suarez gave the Blaugrana a 2-1 advantage just four minutes after the restart, with Lionel Messi creating the assist.

Alexander Isak's 62nd-minute strike gave La Real a deserved equaliser, and a share of the points was a fair result.

What's Next

Barca take on Real Madrid in El Clasico on Wednesday at the Camp Nou, with the Spanish giants battling for supremacy in La Liga. Sociedad are back in league action on Dec. 22 when they visit Osasuna.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.