Lionel Messi, Barcelona Drop Points in 2-2 La Liga Draw vs. Real Sociedad

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2019

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on December 14, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Barcelona collected a point after a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga.  

A 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal gave the hosts the lead after Sergio Busquets fouled Diego Llorente, but Antoine Griezmann levelled for Barca seven minutes before half-time.

Luis Suarez gave the Blaugrana a 2-1 advantage just four minutes after the restart, with Lionel Messi creating the assist.

Alexander Isak's 62nd-minute strike gave La Real a deserved equaliser, and a share of the points was a fair result.

                

What's Next

Barca take on Real Madrid in El Clasico on Wednesday at the Camp Nou, with the Spanish giants battling for supremacy in La Liga. Sociedad are back in league action on Dec. 22 when they visit Osasuna.  

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    WATCH: Busquets Genius Pass Sets Up Luis Suarez Goal

    Messi gets the assist but it's all about that Busquets chip

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    WATCH: Busquets Genius Pass Sets Up Luis Suarez Goal

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Coutinho Completes Hat-Trick 🎩

    Brazilian with another stunner to complete his hat-trick 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Completes Hat-Trick 🎩

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Coutinho Hits Outrageous Lob 🎥

    Brazilian star makes it 3-1 vs. Werder Bremen in style 😎

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Hits Outrageous Lob 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Brilliant Griezmann Chip vs. Sociedad

    Barca forward scored an excellent goal vs. his old club and didn't celebrate

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brilliant Griezmann Chip vs. Sociedad

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA