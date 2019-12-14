Rose Bowl 2019: Latest Oregon vs. Wisconsin Predictions and More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

In 2012, Oregon beat Wisconsin by one touchdown in a high-scoring Rose Bowl. Deja vu is likely to hit hard in 2019.

Both teams have played well this season and fought their way into the historic bowl game. Oregon went 11-2 on the back of quarterback Justin Herbert's 3,333 yards (and 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions) while Wisconsin powered its way to 10-3 on the broad shoulders of running back Jonathan Taylor's 2,118 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Although Herbert may be the only NFL-bound quarterback in this matchup, Wisconsin's Jack Coan has done his part—tallying 2,539 passing yards (on 104 fewer passing attempts) and 17 touchdowns to four interceptions this season.

Caesars has Wisconsin as a three-point favorite and the game's over/under at 51.5. The margin is minuscule, but the Ducks still deserve higher expectations. The last time we saw the Badgers play, they lost 34-21 to an upsurging Ohio State program. Last we saw the Ducks, they won 37-15 against an upsurging Utah program.

Although Wisconsin's defense has impressed in 2019, their offense still feels one-dimensional. That dimension, a powerful running attack behind Taylor's third consecutive season with more than 2,000 scrimmage yards, is dangerous. But it still lacks versatility, as only one receiver has notched more than 29 receptions (Quintez Cephus, 52) and only two players have over five touchdowns in 2019 (Taylor, 26, and Cephus, six).

The Ducks, conversely, have two dynamic receivers with more than 29 receptions (Johnny Johnson III, 55, and Jaylon Redd, 50) and five players with over five touchdowns (Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 10; Redd, nine; CJ Verdell, eight; Johnson III, seven; and Jacob Breeland, six).

Verdell has not been as prolific as Taylor, but he is still a dynamic runner who averages 6.5 yards per carry and has double-digit receptions. If Wisconsin's defense is disciplined enough to keep Oregon out of the end zone, they could grind out a victory on the back of their running game.

This is Herbert's final chance to show NFL scouts what he's made of. Oregon has the offensive line and weapons to help prove that mettle, so versatility and the poise of a talented signal-caller should win out.

Rose Bowl Prediction: Oregon 35, Wisconsin 28