Peach Bowl 2019: Latest Odds, Prediction for Oklahoma vs. LSU Playoff

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. Two offenses that average more than 554 yards per game. And only one team will make it out of the Peach Bowl college football semifinal into the championship.

Joe Burrow and LSU have been dominating defenses all year, leading the nation with 554.5 total yards per game. Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma have done much of the same, tallying 554.4 yards per game.



According to Caesars, Vegas respects LSU's dominance. The Tigers are a 12.5-point favorite and have their moneyline set at -475 (wager $475 to win $100). The Sooners, conversely, are a 12.5-point underdog and have a +375 moneyline (wager $100 to win $375). Reasonably foreshadowing a shootout, the game's over/under is set at 76.0.



While each team's defense hasn't been porous enough to stunt their impressive records, the offenses power these juggernauts. LSU has an impressive secondary and Oklahoma's linebackers have done good work, respectively helping the Tigers go undefeated and the Sooners lose just one game—on the road to the Kansas State Wildcats.



Both rosters are helmed by Heisman-nominated quarterbacks who have excelled after losing their former jobs and transferring. Burrow was usurped by Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State, while Hurts lost his role at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa. Unfazed, they have each accounted for more than 4,800 yards and 51 touchdowns this season.

Both teams have also had tremendous running performances and elite production from their top receivers. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb has put up 1,228 yards and 15 touchdowns, while LSU's JaMarr Chase has garnered 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Oklahoma could make this a competitive game, and Hurts has the playoff experience to provide some heroics. But Burrow has been especially dominant and is joined by four playmakers who have double-digit touchdowns this season (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.). Only Hurts and Lamb have done so for the Sooners, proving how much more versatile LSU's offense is.

Peach Bowl Prediction: LSU 45, Oklahoma 34